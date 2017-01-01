The Gathered App.
Keep track of contacts and connects you make at your meetups with Gathered.
What can the gathered app do?
-
Keep up to date with your meetup groups and events.
Built on the meetup API, Gathered taps into the powerful community of meetup groups a user belongs to and presenting it a simple "informational" manner.
-
Check into events and see everyone around
With Gathered, you can check into an ongoing event, view other people present at the event and add them to your connects.
-
Make new connects, share and grow your network.
With Gathered you can always go back to connections made, at different events or perhaps connect with a particular skill. Share connects and even recommend to others.
The Gathered App
Gathered is a work in progress to ensure making the most out of meet ups and people met at these events. Gathered is open source and contributions are welcome!